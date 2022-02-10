I despair at the illogical approach of environmental campaign groups (Anger at approval of oil and gas field, The Press, February 7). By protesting at the approval of a small new oil and gas field in the North Sea, campaigners show no regard for their fellow citizens.
The soaring cost of gas is worrying millions of households across the country.
The UK has proved particularly vulnerable to the international price rise due to the too-rapid run-down of North Sea production, cutting off storage capacity, and the banning of alternatives such as fracking.
We will need oil and gas for many years, not only as fuel. Reducing our own supply will make us more reliant on imports, will lead to job losses and will make us more vulnerable to price fluctuations.
Jim Fox, York
