AN ORCHESTRA are set to mark the Queen's Jubilee this year with a special concert at Ripon Cathedral.
The St Cecilia Orchestra will give a special gala concert to honour the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. It will feature a programme bursting with some of the best-loved English orchestral music, compèred by Nidderdale-based actor and playwright, Nevin Ward.
"What a way to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. A glorious, thrilling programme that is not just some of the finest English music ever written, it's some of the best music ever, full stop," said Nevin.
The programme will open with Walton’s rousing Orb and Sceptre march, specially commissioned for Queen Elizabeth. Britten’s Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra will also feature in the concert.
The concert concludes with one of Elgar’s most popular works, The Enigma Variations, described by conductor, Xenophon Kelsey, as “surely one of the greatest pieces of English music ever written”.
Tickets for the full evening performance are priced at £20 for adults and are free for under 18s. They are available on the orchestra's website at: www.st-cecilia.org.uk
Tickets can also be purchased from the Little Ripon Bookshop and Henry Roberts, or by phone by calling. 01423 531062.
