THE people of York are being invited to party, party, party for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Communities who want to hold a street party this summer have been told they won’t be charged for closing roads. And (on payment of a small deposit, of course), they’ll even be able to borrow council road closure signs.

Anyone wanting to organise a neighbourhood street party is being asked to go to a dedicated council web page - york.gov.uk/YorkCelebratesJubilee - where they’ll be able to find all the information they need.

“We know many of our residents will want to mark this historic anniversary and celebrate Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s remarkable seventy-year reign,” said council leader Keith Aspden.

Pupils from St Lawrence’s Primary School, York, tuck into their Golden Jubilee lunch in 2002

“This is the first time any British monarch has celebrated a platinum jubilee and given York’s long and proud association with the Queen, we want to make it easy for local residents, businesses and communities to organise a street party and celebrate Her Majesty’s incredible record of public service.”

Judging by the way York has been ready to party on Royal occasions in the past, we suspect there will be quite a few takers.

Given the nature of the times, however, there probably won’t be anything quite on the scale of the celebrations for Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee in 1897.

The festivities then included a Children’s fete (in, we think, the grounds of Bootham Park - the turnout seems to have been huge) as well as a ‘Tea to 1,200 Aged and Necessitous Poor’ and a ‘Procession of the Corporation, Magistrates and Clergy.’ The Royal English Circus also gave a ‘Grand Fashionable Performance’ and there was a breakfast and a gala.

Children’s Fete on June 22, 1897, to celebrate Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee. Picture: Explore York

We have trawled through the archives to find images of York people celebrating jubilees past. There’s quite a treasure trove of images: those photographs from Queen Victoria’s jubilee, plus photos of the celebrations for King George V’s Silver Jubilee and our own Queen’s Silver, Gold and Diamond jubilees. The Queen actually visited York for her Silver Jubilee in 1977. Happy memories..