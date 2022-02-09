IS this the most potholed street in York?

Martin Curtis of Welborn Close, Tang Hall, York, certainly thinks it could well be.

He claims he almost had an accident and caused £200 worth of damage to his motorbike on the street where he lives.

Mr Curtis said he complained to City of York Council about the potholes down the residential street after almost losing control of his motorcycle.

Mr Curtis said he reported the incident to City of York Council and asked them to repair the potholes, but he claims they had inspected the road and said no further action was required.

Martin said: "I entered Welborn Close on my Yamaha 1000cc, and the front wheel slipped. I ended up hitting the opposite kerb, and when I inspected my bike, oil was flowing out of my forks seal.

"I do understand that there are other roads to repair, and they can only be done by priority, but refusing to repair Welborn Close is not on.

"This road is the only access point for the 70 to 80 residents and is in constant use by residents, visitors and for deliveries."

Mr Curtis spoke to his local councillor, Michael Pavlovic, who represents Hull Road ward.

Cllr Pavlovic said he has contacted the council for another condition assessment and a quote to repair potholes on Welborn Close, Windmill Lane, and other roads in the ward in hopes of paying for them out of the ward's highways budget.

He said: "Its a terrible road which is markedly deteriorating, but it won’t get prioritised as it is not a main road, it will be a decade before it gets done which is not acceptable.

“The council measure potholes by width and depth – say a pothole meets the width criteria, it won’t be prioritised if the depth does not.

“Cyclists, motorists, and motorcyclists don’t just use the main roads, and injuries can be significant.”

The Press has contacted City of York Council and we will add their comments here once we hear back.