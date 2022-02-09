A WARNING has gone out to rail passengers ahead of planned strike action.

Transpennine Express (TPE) has asked passengers to plan carefully for travel on four consecutive Sundays in February and March - strating this weekend - as conductors plan to take industrial action.

In response, the rail operator has released an amended timetable for this Sunday, February 13, that will see a significant reduction in available services on the Manchester to York service via Huddersfield and Leeds and journeys from York to Scarborough.

Anyone planning to travel during the strikes, should check carefully, right up to the last minute via the TPE website, as services may be subject to short notice changes. Customers should also allow extra time for journeys as the services TPE is able to operate will be far busier than normal.

Customer Experience Director for TransPennine Express, Kathryn O’Brien said: “We are disappointed that RMT has chosen to disrupt people’s journeys at a time when the rail industry – alongside much of the nation – continues to feel the impact of the pandemic.

“We are doing all we can to keep our customers moving under difficult circumstances, but we simply will not be able to operate a timetable that provides a regular service. We will continue to review our strike response timetables and will seek to provide additional services where possible.

“Our advice to our customers is clear. This Sunday, do not travel unless you have to. If your journey is vital, plan and check carefully before travelling and allow plenty of extra time. Those trains we are running are likely to be far busier than normal.”

The strike action is set to take place on:

• Sunday, February 13

• Sunday, February 20

• Sunday, February 27

• Sunday, March 6