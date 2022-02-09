YORK looks set to get a new community diagnostics centre as part of the battle to tackle long NHS waiting lists.

The Government and NHS have set out their blueprint to address backlogs which have built up during the Covid pandemic, with plans for a massive expansion in capacity for tests, checks and treatments.

NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard and Health Secretary Sajid Javid said that dozens more community diagnostic centres will be built as part of the new elective care recovery plan.

And now Professor Mike Holmes, Chairman of York-based Nimbuscare, has revealed that the organisation is involved in discussions about how it could deliver a Community Diagnostic Centre in York.

He said 'various different options' were being considered but stressed that it could not be located on the Askham Bar site, where York's Covid vaccination centre has been based since late 2020 and other health care facilities have been provided recently.

He said the former Park & Ride site off Tadcaster Road was earmarked for housing and was therefore not currently an option.

"For the immediate future, we will continue to use the Askham Bar site for the delivery of health care services related to the Covid-19 pandemic and the recovery from it," he added.

Under the national plans, more than 100 diagnostic centres will be rolled out, with the increase in capacity coming on the back of the NHS accelerating the rollout of these ‘one stop shops’ over the last year.

Teams of specialists will be deployed to help patients prepare for their op, and groups of clinicians and teams will be able to get instant access to test results, offering patients faster clinical advice.

The NHS has said it will increase capacity to deliver more procedures and scans in each of the next three years, to around nine million more tests and checks by 2025.

This will mean that over a three-year period, patients will be offered around 17 million more diagnostic tests.

New surgical hubs will also be added to the network of 122 already operating across the country, helping ensure that unless people chose to postpone, the longest time patients could wait will reduce so that by March 2025 patients aren’t waiting longer than a year for surgery.

The hubs focus on high-volume routine surgery so more patients can get seen more quickly, making efficient use of taxpayer resources, and creating extra capacity so emergency cases do not disrupt operations and cause cancellations or delays.

NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard said: “As we move out of the Omicron wave the NHS is applying the same determination and ‘can do’ spirit we have displayed throughout the pandemic, to address backlogs in routine care that have inevitably built up, and reduce long waits."