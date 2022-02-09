Self-isolation after a positive Covid test could end this month amid plans to scrap coronavirus restrictions in England a month early, Boris Johnson has said.
The Prime Minister was speaking during this week’s instalment of Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons.
Mr Johnson said he would present the Government’s “Living With Covid” strategy when the Commons returns from its recess on February 21 and end the last domestic restrictions including the legal duty for cases to self-isolate “a full month early”.
Current coronavirus restrictions were set to expire on 24 March but Mr Johnson suggested rules could expire shortly after February recess.
What did Boris Johnson say about Covid restrictions during PMQs?
Opening Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Johnson said: “It is my intention to return on the first day after the half-term recess to present our strategy for living with Covid.
“Provided the current encouraging trends in the data continue, it is my expectation that we will be able to end the last domestic restrictions – including the legal requirement to self-isolate if you test positive – a full month early.”
