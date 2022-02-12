A RADIO show based in York is up for a prestigious award.
Blues from the Ouse is a weekly radio show that is held each Wednesday from 8pm until 10pm on Jorvik Radio.
They are part of the five finalists for an award at the UK Blues Federation Awards 2022.
Hosted by Paul Winn and Ben Darwin, the show began in 2019.
He said: “Blues from the Ouse on Jorvik Radio is broadcast live every Wednesday from 8-10pm. We have a very laid back approach to broadcasting and like to have a laugh.”
Mr Winn was elated when finding out his show was up for an award.
He said: “We were absolutely delighted and incredibly humbled as we are listed alongside four other excellent blues broadcasters.”
People interested in voting for the show can do so here.
Talking about the award, Paul said: “To win the award would be amazing and again, incredibly humbling. We love doing the show as it is an escape from everyday reality and we get to play the music we love.”
