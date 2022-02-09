A two-time drink driver who crashed into two parked cars and fled the scene has been banned from driving for three years and nine months.

Oliver Scott was two and a half times the legal alcohol limit when he hit the other vehicles, York Magistrates Court heard.

He had only recently completed a driving ban for another drink driving offence and had failed to complete a drink driver's rehabilitation course which was aimed to preventing him drink driving again.

When police located him, he claimed that he had not been at the wheel of his BMW at the time of the crash, but DNA evidence exposed his lie and he was charged.

Scott, 23, of Moorgate, Acomb, pleaded guilty to drink driving and failure to stop after an accident.

He was given a 12-month community order, with requirements that he wear an alcohol abstinence tag which forces him not to drink alcohol, for 90 days,, a curfew from 7pm to 5am every night for 90 nights and 15 days’ rehabilitative activities. He must pay a £95 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Kathryn Walters, prosecuting, said Scott’s BMW crashed into a Mercedes-Benz and a Peugeot parked on Holgate Road close to its junction with Blossom Street at 3.20am on July 22.

Both the BMW’s air bags inflated during the collision.

By the time police arrived, there was no sign of Scott. But city council CCTV operators had spotted him running away over the Iron Bridge towards Hamilton Drive East and his home a mile away.

Insurance records revealed Scott was insured to drive the BMV, so police went to his home, found him and gave him a breath test. It gave a reading of 85 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

He told them that he had not been driving his car, claiming he had parked it on The Mount and walked home.

But he had left his DNA on the driver's air bag.

For Scott, Alex MacKenzie said he had panicked after the crash and when police arrived at his house.

He had been intending to walk home but had been struggling to cope emotionally with matters in his personal life, and had got into his car.

When he was first caught drink driving, he had "genuinely" thought he was under the alcohol limit.

On March 3, 2020, Scott was convicted of drink driving a Volvo on Moorgate on January 26, 2020. On that occasion, he gave a breath test reading of 45 micrograms in 100 millilitres of breath. He was banned from driving from driving for 12 months.

The 2020 court offered him the chance to do a drink drivers’ rehabilitation course, but he didn’t complete it.