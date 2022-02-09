A NORTH Yorkshire brewery's beer has been highlighted as one of the top UK ales in a new book from a renowned beer writer.
Theakston's Old Peculier brew, a 5.6 per cent dark ruby red ale with tasting notes of black cherry and banana, has been described by Adrian Tierney-Jones in his book 'United Kingdom of Beer' as “a beer that gives you faith in the virtues and visions of greatness that good beer can bring.”
The beer from the Masham-based brewery takes its name from town’s historic Court of the Peculier. For many years, it was affectionately referred to as Yorkshire’s 'Lunatic’s Broth' on account of its high ABV.
Simon Theakston, managing director of the brewery said: "With such a long legacy behind it, the ale is a highly valued heirloom and it’s fantastic to know that it’s still as popular and highly-thought of now as it was all those years ago."
Tierney-Jones' new book offers an overview of the types and styles of beer available in modern Britain, complete with tasting notes and background stories about each beer, as well as a look into how to pair the beers with food, mood and occasion. It is available to pre-order now.
