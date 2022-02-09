AN EXTENSION to the Jobcentre in York has officially opened its doors, giving jobseekers more access to support and the latest opportunities.
The Jobcentre is based at the heart of York city centre in Monkgate - and the extension of the existing site means it will be able to offer support to more jobseekers of all ages to get into work and explore training opportunities.
Work coaches at the extended site in York will join thousands of colleagues up and down the country at the forefront of the Government’s drive to get 500,000 people currently out of work into jobs by the end of June, as part of the ‘Way to Work’ campaign.
Mims Davies MP, minister for employment said: "We know this has been a challenging time for many people and that’s why we’re boosting our Jobcentre support in every community of the UK, including here in York."
The York jobcentre has 49 work coaches, some of which joined the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) as part of the successful recruitment drive to hire 13,500 new work coaches across the country. Each will help local people looking for work in York with one-on-one tailored support to find their next role.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment