If you fancy going to the cinema this weekend, you may be in luck with some reduced ticket prices coming from Groupon.
Tickets for theatres can be quite expensive, but if you plan to go to Odeon there is a discount available.
Groupon is currently offering two tickets for £11, or if you want to get a group together, you can get five tickets for £25.
The discount on tickets will not valid for Odeon Luxe cinemas however.
If you want to go to one of Odeon's Luxe cinemas a deal is still available at Groupon with two tickets for £15 and five for £35.
The tickets are available nationwide in 108 participating Odeon locations and there's no booking fee.
Shoppers have got until March 1, 2022 to claim their bargain cinema ticket, and it can only be redeemed online on the Odeon website.
The fine print states that there is a purchase limit of two or five per person, and the voucher is only valid for standard 2D screenings.
Currently 25,000 plus people have already made use of the five tickets for £25 deal, whilst over 10,000 plus have gone for the two tickets for £11 deal.
If you fancy adding to that tally, you can go to the Groupon website here to do so.
