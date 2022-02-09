A NORTH Yorkshire hospice has been chosen to receive a grant of £1,655 from North Yorkshire Freemasons.
The grant, given to Saint Catherine;'s Hospice from Freemasons in the Province of Yorkshire North and East Ridings, comes through the Masonic Charitable Foundation - and will go towards providing patient care both in the in-patient unit and for those who wish to remain at home.
Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager at Saint Catherine’s Hospice, said: "We’re very grateful to the Freemasons for their generous grant, which will make a big difference to our patients and their loved ones.
"It will ensure they continue to receive the care they need, free of charge."
This is just one of 227 grants to hospices around the country from Freemasons. In total £600,000 will be donated to hospices all over England and Wales this year.
This includes £300,000 which will be distributed to each hospice that receives less than 60 per cent funding from the NHS.
