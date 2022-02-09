A CAT rescue charity in York is looking for new owners to adopt the cats in their care.

Band of Rescuers, a registered cat charity who rescue, rehabiliate and rehome vulnerable cats in North Yorkshire, currently have five cats in their care waiting to be adopted.

Since 2019, the charity's volunteers has provided foster homes and individualised treatment plans for unwanted, homeless or neglected cats and kittens until they are adopted. The charity also work to keep feral colonies controlled using a trap, neuter and release programme.

So far, the charity have rehomed an average of 178 cats each year.

Here are the five Band of Rescuers' cats currently waiting to be adopted.

Patty has been described as a sociable and playful cat aged two and a half who would suit living in a quiet home with adults and older children.

Patty's foster carer said: "She's a very little cat but doesn't have trouble making herself heard with her big voice. She has a quirky personality and likes to get people's attention.

"She would play all day long if she could, and loves nothing more than for her humans to play with her. Once she's worn herself out she'll curl up somewhere cosy, and if you're under a blanket she she likes to snuggle on top.

"She's a friendly and engaging little girl, it has been an absolute pleasure to foster her."

One new owner would need to take on two new pets, as 10-year-old Sooty and Tinkerbelle do not like to be separated.

They are described as calm, love to sleep, and would prefer a quiet home, however both love attention and cuddles.

Despite being 15 years old, Borat is energetic and loves human attention. He has a renal disease and a heart murmur which has remained stable, but would need an owner who can retain his special renal diet and vet check-ups.

His foster carer said: "He's happy, lively, runs and jumps around - he would make someone very happy."

Lastly, Luca is a three year old cat who has previously experienced a stressful home. She is said to be timid at first but is affectionate once she warms up to you, and will even approach you for attention herself. She is playful and loves the outdoors.

The charity takes in cats on a priority basis, based on which cats are deemed to be at the greatest risk. Cats come to them based on change in owner circumstances, cases of cruelty or neglect, behavioural issues, and cats found stray amongst other reasons.

The adoption fee covers a full health check, neutering, vaccinations, microchipping and parasite cover.

Those interested in adopting a cat can contact bandofrescuersteam@gmail.com for more information.