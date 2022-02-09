A LEADING business figure for North Yorkshire has told the Levelling Up Secretary that the North could play a leading part in a new global Britain - with 'the right tools'.

Sir Roger Marsh joined fellow northern civic, business and community leaders at the Convention of the North where they called on the Government to deliver levelling up by working with them.

Keynote speaker Michael Gove called on 'red and blue' to unite at the event in Liverpool on Tuesday.

“Wherever you stand on the political spectrum, and wherever your background comes from, levelling up has to be the central economic and social and moral mission," he said.

"We simply can't go on with the gulf between rich and poor, North and South growing. It's not simply a matter of social justice. It's also a matter of economic efficiency.

“Ultimately, we're all on the same team. And that is a team committed to making sure the opportunity is more equal across the whole of our United Kingdom.”

Mr Gove highlighted plans to improve transport, digital connectivity, research and development, as well as public health and to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour.

The convention focused on ways to deliver concrete plans for the North and its post-Covid recovery, including collaboration, accelerated devolution of powers and funding.

It also highlighted the need to end competition between Northern cities and towns and other parts of the country.

Sir Roger Marsh, who chairs the NP11 group of 11 northern local enterprise partnerships, said: “We have all the ingredients, recipe and resolve needed to drive the North’s renaissance: strengths in net zero and low carbon industries, life sciences, digital and advanced manufacturing.

“By leaning further into these strengths, we can create a North that punches above its own weight and plays a leading part in a new, global Britain.

“But to be truly effective we need to have the right tools made available to all of our region’s leaders so that we can all contribute positively to the country’s balance sheet.

"The levelling-up agenda sheds some light on how this might be achieved but we also need further, firm commitments for long-term investment in the North. The prize for this investment will be economic growth for social transformation.” Aby Ndiaye, 23, a business with finance student at Liverpool John Moores University, urged decision-makers at the event to consider young people.

"Please include us in your conversations about the North. We want to help create a world of opportunity.” Afterwards, she added: “There is still an ingrained mentality across the region that as soon you’ve finished with your education – be it university or any other pathway – that to get the best opportunities you need to move down south and start a new life.

“But the question is why should you not start that life right here in the North? I’m certain that young people can also achieve their goals here but our generation needs to be heard and given a chance.” Nick Forbes, leader of Newcastle Council, said the event was about much more than presenting the Government with a wish list.

"It’s an opportunity to think creatively about how we can work collectively to do even more with the many strengths that our region already has. We have to dare to dream and dare to act. Today has been about putting a razor-sharp focus on how we do just that.

“Transport for the North is one great example of how northerners have come together to back investment across this region.

"We need to see more collaboration like this, not only across our transport needs but also across net zero, research and development, advanced manufacturing, and business innovation. A cross-sector approach will ensure the North can lead the way towards achieving the UK’s Net Zero and sustainability targets by drawing on all of its critical strengths.”

The Convention of the North was hosted by council leaders, metro mayors and the North’s 11 LEP chairs.