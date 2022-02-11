A YORK street west of Bishopthorpe Road is to lose yet another guest house.

City planners have approved Staymor Guest House at 2 Southlands Road becoming a 4/5 bedroom family home.

The conversion of the mid-terraced Victorian House built around 1880, follows several similar changes to former guesthouses at 6 and 10 Southlands Road.

The application from Luke Joyce of London said the property is not listed or in a conservation area but it does have architectural merit and changing the property to its original use would be in keeping with the local context.

The guesthouse, which had seven bedrooms, previously employed two full-time staff. It was in the process of being closed down when the application was submitted in December. No staff were due to be working at the premises from January.

A report by City of York Council planners said the Micklegate Planning Panel fully supported the change of use and neighbour notification letters attracted no response.

Recommending approval, the report added: “The proposals would result in a loss of visitor accommodation. However, by virtue of the prevailing residential character of the surrounding area and the original use of the building as a house, the proposed residential use is considered to be more in keeping with the character of the area than the guest house.”