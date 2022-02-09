A 'WORLD renowned' wildlife photography exhibition is coming to a popular East Yorkshire venue - capturing "fascinating" animal behaviour.
The 'Wildlife Photographer of the Year’ display, on loan from the Natural History Museum in London, will open at Sewerby Hall and Gardens on May 7.
Using photography's emotive power to engage and inspire audiences, the images shine a light on stories and species around the world and encourage a future of advocating for the planet.
Marie Gascoigne, general manager, Sewerby Hall and Gardens, said: “We are hugely looking forward to hosting this stunning and powerful exhibition here at Sewerby Hall and cannot wait to invite our visitors to see it.
"We are honoured to have this prestigious exhibition back in East Riding."
Launching in 1965 and attracting 361 entries, today the competition receives over 50,000 entries from all over the world, highlighting its enduring appeal.
This year’s award-winning images has embarked on an international tour that will allow them to be seen by well over a million people. Every entry was judged anonymously on its creativity, originality, and technical excellence by an international panel of industry experts.
The exhibition will run at Sewerby until July. For full details, visit the venue's website and follow Sewerby Hall on Facebook.
