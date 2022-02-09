HUMBERSIDE has the 10th highest level of drink spiking in the UK, according to a new study.
The study, from Get Licensed, looked into the number of spiking incidents in 2020 using Freedom of Information (FOI) requests to police forces to reveal the areas worst affected by drink spiking in the UK.
The area with the most dangerous bars and pubs for drink spiking is Nottinghamshire, with local police receiving 16.88 reports of drink spiking for every 100 venues. This is closely followed by Norfolk and Essex, which have 16.67 and 16.37 spikings per 100 venues respectively.
Humberside ranked in 10th with 38 reported spikings in 2020, according to the research, while North Yorkshire ranked in 26th with eight spiking incidents.
Shahzad Ali, CEO at Get Licensed, said: "While the rise in drink spiking is worrying, many of us still want to be able to go out and enjoy what our local nightlife has to offer. You should never leave your drink unattended, and to be on the safe side, always try and keep your drink covered with your hand, especially when in crowds."
The data shows that the East Midlands and East of England are potential hotspots for drink spiking, especially with Suffolk taking fourth place on 14.77 spikings per 100 venues.
