A FLYTHROUGH video has been produced to show people what the current Castle Car Park and Eye of York will look like if planning permission is granted for a massive redevelopment.
The Press reported yesterday how City of York Council had submitted a planning application aimed at transforming the area around Clifford's Tower into a new world-class open space.
A spokesperson said the newly unveiled design by landscape architects at BDP followed an open community brief produced in 2019, which set out ideas submitted by residents on the future use of the space.
Now people can see how the area would look after the scheme was completed by a computer generated video created by BDP, available by going to
