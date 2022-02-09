A MAN has been charged in connection with a number of incidents involving burglaries in East Riding last week.
Jacob Ashford, 28, of Finkle Street, Cottingham has been charged with four counts of burglary.
He was remanded in custody to appear before Hull Magistrates Court yesterday (February 8).
It is reported that an individual gained access to a number of business premises and is believed to have taken a quantity of cash and electronics including computer equipment and hair appliances.
