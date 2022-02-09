FIREFIGHTERS were called out in the early hours to rescue a dog.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 2.30am today (February 9) after a hapless hound got in to difficulty at a house in Bogs Lane, Harrogate.

A spokesman for the service said: "A crew from Harrogate have rescued a medium sized crossbreed dog which had gone under the floorboards in a property undergoing flooring work.

"Crew rescued the dog unharmed by cutting a floorboard using a reciprocating saw."