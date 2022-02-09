UPDATED 7.05AM: The road has now been reopened and traffic is returning to normal.
A CRASH is partially blocking a main road this morning (February 9).
There are reports of an accident on Columbus Ravine in Scarborough near Dean Road.
Traffic is currently coping well, but drivers are being asked to try and avoid the area if at all possible.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.