UPDATED 6PM: Temporary lights are in place while work to repair the collapsed sewer continues. Traffic has returned to normal.

A ROAD remains closed this morning after a sinkhole opened up.

As The Press reported last night (February 8), the hole appeared in the A170 Stepney Road in Scarborough.

This morning (February 9) the road is closed both ways due to repairs from Seamer Moor Lane to Stepney Drive.

Diversions are in place and drivers are being asked to avoid the area at this time.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called out at 6pm last night.

He said: "Crews from Scarborough were called to assist Police at the scene. The hole, which was approx 3m deep with an under surface cavity approx 5m wide, also caused damage to a number of nearby vehicles. No one was injured. Crews assisted with scene safety and traffic management."

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "It's thought that a sewer has collapsed exposing a 15-20ft hole in the road surface. At the moment it is believed that no properties are at risk.

"At this stage it's not known how long the road will be closed for but road users are advised to avoid the area while the road surface assessed."