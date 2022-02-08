A ROAD has been closed after a 20-ft deep 'sinkhole' developed.
North Yorkshire Police tweeted that part of Stepney Road in Scarborough was closed due to a large sinkhole, from the Stepney Drive roundabout through to the junction at Seamer Moor Lane.
It said: "It's thought that a sewer has collapsed exposing a 15-20ft hole in the road surface. At the moment it is believed that no properties are at risk.
"At this stage it's not known how long the road will be closed for but road users are advised to avoid the area while it's assessed.
"Police and the Highways Agency are currently in attendance."
