A WOMAN has been left shaken after a man attempted to rob her while she was out walking her dogs.

North Yorkshire Police say the incident happened at about 6.55am on Saturday, January 29 when the woman was walking her two Rhodesian Ridgeback dogs over the new bridge on the A171 into Whitby, in the direction of Whitby sixth form college

A police spokesman said: "She was approached by a man dressed in dark clothing who demanded she hand over her handbag and purse and made threats to harm her dogs.

"The woman explained that she was not carrying any cash and the man left.

"Thankfully the woman and her dogs were unharmed, but the incident left her very shaken.

"Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, who may have witnessed anything suspicious to contact them.

They would particularly like to hear from any motorists or cyclists who passed over the bridge around that time who may have captured camera footage of either the incident, the woman walking her two distinctive dogs, one which was wearing a ‘caution’ vest or a suspicious man in the area of the sixth form college or the Helredale Road side of the bridge.

"Anyone who has information which could assist the investigation is asked to dial 101, select option 1 and speak to the Force Control Room. Please quote reference 12220016287.

"Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111."

A man in his thirties has been arrested in connection with the incident and currently remains on police bail.