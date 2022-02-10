AMBITIONS for a new library in the north of York are moving forward with the submission of formal plans.

City of York Council has applied to extend the current Oaken Grove Community Centre on Oaken Grove to house a permanent library serving Haxby and Wiggington.

The development forms part of a £7.7M council programme to create a new £5m library learning centre at Clifton and also improve the Acomb Library Learning Centre.

The planning application says the Old Library for Haxby was on Station Road and closed in July 2016 due to public safety, with the building later demolished and made safe.

Since then, the council has worked with Explore York Libraries to find an alternative location in the village centre to serve Haxby, Wiggington and surrounding villages.

In 2020, Explore opened a small temporary library in a communal room in the Oaken Grove Community Centre, helped by Haxby & Wiggington Youth & and Community Association (HWYCA).

The planning documents continued: “Following the success to co-locate Haxby Explore within Oaken Grove, City of York Council and Explore libraries have been working with HWYCA to secure the future of the library and community centre in a single location providing more services and uses under one roof.

“Combining the 2 groups increases the public opening hours and use of the centre improving accessibility and wider range of services that can be offered to customers.”

The application also said: “As the library was so well received located within the community centre and looking forward to secure the future of Explore and HWYCA together within the community centre, a feasibility study was undertaken by City Of York Council.

“This feasibility explored the options for improving the current building, facilities and provision on offer. A public consultation was held to share the feasibility proposals with the local residents and users of the library and community centre. The outcome was very positive with 90% of the respondents supporting the proposals.”

The proposals are to extend the community centre, built in 2005, to its South/ South West, forming two extra rooms. This would provide flexible communal space offering extended services to both library and community centre customers.

A new entrance lobby would create a central welcoming feature entrance with storage for buggies and mobility aids.

The internal layout would change to provide accessible flexible spaces for use by both community groups and Explore.

The existing WC facilities would be refurbished throughout.

Furthermore, new heating, lighting and insulation would improve the energy performance of the building.

A small new external paved terrace area with seating would also be built at the rear, the application added.