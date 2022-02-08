A STAR of the stage at a North Yorkshire grammar school has won a place at a leading musical theatre college.
Izzy Kirby, of Ripon Grammar School, was among the students to gain a place on the highly acclaimed three-year musical theatre course at SLP College in Leeds.
Izzy, 16, said: "My first love is acting but I know that training as an all-round performer is crucial nowadays and a place at SLP will be a great grounding for a career in this industry."
The competitive course, equivalent to a higher education degree, usually attracts 18-year-olds who have already achieved a foundation course qualification in technique and performance.
The teenager, who will play the role of Babette in the school's production of Beauty and the Beast in March, has worked hard to reach the required entry level, beginning her training at The Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing in Darlington seven years ago.
For the past four years, she has attended Ripon’s Upstage Academy outside school.
