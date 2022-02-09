FULFORD people affected by flooding are being invited to a meeting later this month for an update on planned improvements to the village's flood defences.

Ward councillor Keith Aspden said a planning application for what he calls a 'joined-up plan for local flood defences' is expected to be submitted this spring.

It is likely to include an extension of the existing flood wall to higher ground, so flood water cannot lap around the edges.

Other measures will include:

a new pumping station to be installed upstream of the Germany Beck Culvert

new flap valve to be installed on the existing Germany Beck Culvert

Last year’s council budget earmarked £2 million for the flood scheme.

That in turn unlocked £600,000 already agreed by the council, a further £1m of flood scheme funding, and a new £1.3m contribution from the Environment Agency - making a total of £4.9 million in all.

An aerial image of flooding on the A19 at Fulford in 2000

Since the funding was agreed, the project has been 'progressing at pace', Cllr Aspden said, with design works and a wide range of surveys and assessments taking place to support the planning permissions that will be needed.

But Cllr Aspden said it was important that local views be taken into account before the planning application was submitted.

“Alongside local residents and parish councillors, I have campaigned for years to secure flood defences that would protect the A19 and Germany Beck as well as the Fordlands Road and Fordlands Crescent communities," he said.

"I am delighted that a £4.9 million funding package has been drawn together to make this campaign promise a reality.

“As the project progresses towards the submission of a planning application resident views will continue be crucial.

“I would encourage residents to join me to once again express their views, ask any questions and learn more about the progress of this important project.”

Locals who want to hear more are being invited to an 'update meeting' at Fulford Social Hall between 6-7pm on Monday February 28.Those who take part will also be able to ask questions of the council's flood manager.

To register for the meeting, visit tinyurl.com/FulfordMeeting