PLANS have been submitted aimed at transforming York's Castle Car Park and the Eye of York into a new world-class open space.

City of York Council's application also includes making Tower Street a 'shared space' for pedestrians and cars, and creating a path around the base of Clifford's Tower, which would serve as an act of remembrance to commemorate the 1190 Jewish massacre.

A spokesperson said the newly unveiled design by landscape architects at BDP followed an open community brief produced in 2019, which set out ideas submitted by residents on the future use of the space.

They said the plans included:

A new open space to gather, play and enjoy new fountains and also host large scale events throughout the year

A park to transform the Foss riverside, and create a new link behind the Castle Museum into Castle Gardens and a new bridge to Castle Mills

A route through the former car park area to reinstate the historic Castlegate approach linking the city with the castle area

They said the Eye of York would retain its central oak tree and lawn, whilst increasing biodiversity, providing seating and a performance space for music, theatre and public speaking, and Blue Badge parking would be provided in the new Tower Street shared space.

"New landscaping will create a feeling that you have arrived into a new place and will also create different qualities of space, from reflective and peaceful to lively and playful," they added.

Council leader Keith Aspden said the application's submission was another significant step forward for the Castle Gateway scheme.

“Castle Gateway is a part of our plans to make York an even better place to live and visit, creating a world-class public space for everyone to enjoy and attracting high quality events on our residents’ doorsteps," he said.

Cllr Nigel Ayre, executive member for finance and performance, said the 'truly bold and ambitious plans' would transform the culturally and historically significant area, and he hoped residents and businesses would continue to engage as the project progressed to ensure it delivered a world-class space.

The planning application can be viewed at www.york.gov.uk/planningapplications under ref 22/00209/FULM. People can also email planning.comments@york.gov.uk or write to Development Management, City of York Council, West Offices, York YO1 6GA.

Events in February will also provide an opportunity for residents to learn more, including a Facebook Live online presentation and Q&A on Wednesday February 16 from 6pm to 7pm, hosted on the council Facebook page. Residents can submit questions in advance by email to YourQuestions@york.gov.uk and comment during the event if they have a Facebook account.

Hosted 'My Castle Gateway' walks will be taking place on-site on Saturday February 19, between 12pm and 1.30pm. Places should be booked in advance at mycastlegateway.org/events.