THE cost to taxpayers of both York's MPs last year have been revealed.

Figures from the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority show that York Central MP Rachael Maskell's total business costs for the 2020-21 financial year were £204,666.52, up from £172,035.94 the year before.

Whereas, the York Outer MP Julian Sturdy cost the taxpayer £170,450.76, down by £1,359 from the year before.

The average cost for all MPs in the UK is £203,880, increasing by 29 per cent from the year before.

Maskell's largest costs was £187,031 on the payroll, followed by £4,065 for rent.

Rachael Maskell MP said: "Due to the significant demand from residents and businesses during the pandemic, I ensured that I could do everything to support people in our city.

"From having additional support from the temporary Covid funds available to MPs, we were able to quickly respond to constituents, from all kinds of enquiries: saving jobs, ensuring that workplaces were safe, that people accessed their GP, businesses accessed the funding and advice they needed, and people were able to attend the funerals of their loved ones.

“I am so grateful to my staff, who worked round the clock. We have completed more than 22,000 cases since the start of the pandemic. We have worked together to ask questions on behalf of residents and debate the issues people have at every opportunity.

"I and my team will never stop doing everything we can to support people who live and work in York, no matter how challenging it is.”

The total costs of MPs' hotel claims was almost £300,000 for just 49 members.

Sturdy's second largest cost was £4,822 on hotels in London, his largest also being payroll at £151,720.

The Press approached Julian Sturdy for comment and are still awaiting his response.