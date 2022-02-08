A MAJOR supporter of apprenticeships has urged more businesses to invest in the next generation of employees.

With many industries facing a shortage of skilled crisis, York College's head of business partnerships said apprenticeships were helping many local employers to recruit.

Michelle Lanaghan said: “York College is currently supporting more than 800 young people in apprenticeships throughout York, Selby and the wider region. It’s a really popular pathway to qualifications and jobs."

York College, which is backing National Apprenticeship Week which runs until Sunday, is a strong advocate of apprentices and the benefits they bring to businesses of all sizes and sectors.

“We have young people in a huge variety of sectors, everything from engineering and IT to the hospitality and hairdressing industries. In York we also have unique apprenticeships such as stonemasonry," said Michelle.

Stonemasonry is a specialist craft and as a Stonemason, apprentices use their skills on various projects including carving architectural features, cutting and shaping blocks, laying and fitting stonework into place on construction projects.

York College works with employers across the country as well as partners in the city of York itself, such as York Minster.

“One of the things I’m hearing a lot from employers is that apprenticeships are a great path to recruitment at a time when many industries are struggling to attract skilled staff.

“Having a young person learning in your workplace means your business culture, procedures and ethics are being instilled within them. It’s a great recruitment pipeline. In-turn the employer is learning from a whole new generation.”

Michelle added: “According to the Federation of Small Businesses, 78 per cent of employers reported an increase in productivity when they welcomed an apprentice thanks to those mutual benefits between employer and the apprentice. It’s an extra team member - eager to learn.

“For small businesses there are incentives from the Government too, including £1000 for taking on an apprentice aged from 16 to 18.

"National Apprenticeship Week is the perfect time for employers in our region to invest in an apprentice.

Apprenticeships are a great way to develop new team members and provide them with the skills and attitude to evolve within your organisation."

James McCartney, director of Enhanced Control solutions in Thorp Arch, has welcomed two York College-supported apprenticeships to his engineering business.

Michael McCartney and Kenneth Delos Santos started with the firm as electrical engineering apprentices in September 2021.

“We feel an apprenticeship is a great way of learning while gaining valuable skills and experience on the job," said James. "This is underpinned by a programme of academic study to provide more in-depth knowledge and understanding of the principles and practices involved in engineering.

“From a company perspective, apprentices are a great way of ‘growing your own’ staff and assisting them to gain the right attitude, skills and experience to be at the forefront in their field.”

Michael and Kenneth attend York College two days a week and work alongside experienced automation engineers for the remaining three days.

Michael said: “I am really enjoying my apprenticeship at ECS, the company made me feel so welcome and my mentors and colleagues have helped me with so much in such a short space of time, I would recommend Enhanced Control Solutions to anyone wanting to start a successful career within engineering.”

Kenneth added: “Enhanced Control Solutions Ltd are a great company to work for, with it being one of my first proper jobs I feel comfortable and happy within my role, and I can see a bright future ahead within a career in automation and controls engineering.”