Children in Norton can now enjoy a new, improved accessible play park, after major improvements by Ryedale District Council.

The equipment for use by all children is at the council’s Riverside play park on Riverside View.

The pieces include a springer and accessible multi-play unit. There is also a new junior multi-play piece of equipment, two new swing units, a rotating cone climber and light and colour play panel. Much of the new equipment can be used by children who have a variety of additional accessibility needs.

Ryedale District Council worked closely with contractors to carry out the work, which included additional health and safety improvements to increase the surface depth of padding in the play areas. This will ensure the children playing there will have a soft and safe landing and means that the park is long-lasting.

Councillor Dinah Keal, Chair of Policy and Resources Committee at Ryedale District Council, celebrated cutting the red tape, said: "I am so pleased we were able to deliver a new and improved accessible-friendly play park in less than two weeks, instead of the originally planned three weeks.

“We wanted to make sure the park reopened as soon as possible, so children did not miss out.

“It isn’t just a lick of paint. This is a park with plenty of new and upgraded equipment for children and their families to enjoy for years to come.

No one should be excluded and that’s why we’ve made it a priority to deliver great play equipment that’s accessible to all children.

“I had a great visit on Friday and it was a joy to see children already making the most of learning and playing in the new park.”

Sally Solak, a parent & member of Ryedale Special Families said of the new park:

“It will make a big difference, to a lot of the disabled kids, because there’s not really much at Rainbow Lane.”

Leah North, a parent & member of Ryedale Special Families, said: "Amazing, because we can come and play every day. We live nearby."

Sarah Dixon, a parent and member of Ryedale Special Families, said: "We use the park a lot, and now it’s more accessible. We will definitely be down here a lot more.”