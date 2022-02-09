IN the latest edition of our look back through the archives, here are five cricket teams from the past.

Pictured above, July 1980, are players from Melbourne Cricket Club.

Back from the left: S Durrant (scorer), P Stephenson, G Wright, M Howden, D Kidd, I Kirby, D Lee (chairman).

Front: D Room, A Lloyd, S Hutchinson, I Ramsden, B Todd.

York Press: NAWTON GRANGE 1978

NAWTON GRANGE 1978: From the left: Trevor Bumby, Andrew Windrass, Nicholas Smith, Charles Pickard, Trevor Hornby, Barry Kneeshaw, Brian Hodgson, Terry Colley, Thomas Marwood, Chris Barker, Geoff Lealman and Ian Cooper.

 

York Press: MALTON'S EAST YORKSHIRE CUP TEAM 1990

MALTON’S EAST YORKSHIRE CUP TEAM 1990: Back from the left: M Yates, A Wilson, R Scott, D Atkinson, R Long. Front: A Wing, H Sockett, B Feaster, C Dale and S Veysey.

 

York Press: MALTON 1990

MALTON 1990: Back from the left: E Cooper, P Clarkson, A Tyres, R Willis, P Mitchell, R Burley, Diane Clarkson. Front: J Postill, M Wilkinson, M Dade, P Oakley and C Mead.

 

York Press: MALTON SECONDS 1994

MALTON SECONDS 1994: Back from the left: Mark Foster, Mark Wilkinson, Rob Moore, Derek Brockless, Danny Brockless, Lester Parkin. Front: Mick Liversidge, Percy Oakley, Matthew Probarg, Mark Lund, Maurice Gray.

 

