Pictured above, July 1980, are players from Melbourne Cricket Club.
Back from the left: S Durrant (scorer), P Stephenson, G Wright, M Howden, D Kidd, I Kirby, D Lee (chairman).
Front: D Room, A Lloyd, S Hutchinson, I Ramsden, B Todd.
NAWTON GRANGE 1978: From the left: Trevor Bumby, Andrew Windrass, Nicholas Smith, Charles Pickard, Trevor Hornby, Barry Kneeshaw, Brian Hodgson, Terry Colley, Thomas Marwood, Chris Barker, Geoff Lealman and Ian Cooper.
MALTON’S EAST YORKSHIRE CUP TEAM 1990: Back from the left: M Yates, A Wilson, R Scott, D Atkinson, R Long. Front: A Wing, H Sockett, B Feaster, C Dale and S Veysey.
MALTON 1990: Back from the left: E Cooper, P Clarkson, A Tyres, R Willis, P Mitchell, R Burley, Diane Clarkson. Front: J Postill, M Wilkinson, M Dade, P Oakley and C Mead.
MALTON SECONDS 1994: Back from the left: Mark Foster, Mark Wilkinson, Rob Moore, Derek Brockless, Danny Brockless, Lester Parkin. Front: Mick Liversidge, Percy Oakley, Matthew Probarg, Mark Lund, Maurice Gray.
