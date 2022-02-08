CASTLE Howard will provide a unique backdrop for a summer rave when The Chemical Brothers put on a special outdoor show later this year.

One of the most iconic names in worldwide electronic music, The Chemical Brothers, have made a date at the stately home near Malton on Sunday, June 26, 2022.

Tickets for The Chemical Brothers Live At Castle Howard go on-sale this Friday, February 11, at 10am.

The show will be staged outdoors within Castle Howard’s grounds.

The Chemical Brothers, who have redefined the idea of live electronic music over more than 20 years, have achieved numerous accolades for their tracks such as Galvanize, Go, Got To Keep On and Hey Boy Hey Girl, including multiple Grammy Awards.

The band’s latest and ninth studio release, No Geography, secured a new wave of critical acclaim and two more Grammys for Tom and Ed.

Last year, they released the single The Darkness That You Fear, and produced new mixes for their Radio Chemical project for Sonos Radio and the multi-sensory centrepiece of ‘Electronic – From Kraftwerk To The Chemical Brothers’ - the most successful exhibition in the history of London’s Design Museum – along with live visual creators Smith & Lyall.

The show follows an outdoor performance by Duran Duran at Castle Howard on June 17 which kickstarts the new concert series at the estate which has appeared on-screen in the 1981 and 2008 adaptations of Brideshead Revisited, and more recently in the Netflix series Bridgerton.

Duran Duran have sold more than 100 million records, had 18 American hit singles, 21 UK Top 20 tunes and continue to perform to huge concert audiences around the world since the band first formed in 1980.

Camping at Castle Howard will be available for the event.