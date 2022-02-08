A NEW plan to guide planning decisions about minerals and waste in North Yorkshire until 2030 will be considered by senior county councillors next Tuesday.

North Yorkshire County Council's Executive are set to adopt the Minerals and Waste Joint Plan, which sets out planning policies for minerals and waste developments as well as give protection to residents, businesses and the environment when plans are considered.

The council, City of York Council and North York Moors National Park Authority prepared the plan after they decided to work together in 2013.

Since then, much work took place including extensive public consultation and a public examination of the plan by a government Planning Inspector. Modifications recommended by the Inspector were then incorporated into the plan following further consultation.

The authority has now received the Planning Inspector’s report, which says that the plan satisfies all requirements and is sound. As a result, the Executive will be asked to adopt the plan.

The plan promises robust protection for residents and the environment to guide future planning applications for developments such as new or extended quarries and new waste management facilities. Measures include an extended buffer zone to protect residential locations as well as environmentally important places, such as the National Park and important historic sites.

Cllr Derek Bastiman, Executive Member for growth, economic development, planning, said: “The creation of this plan has been a thorough, painstaking process. It has seen a series of amendments and refinements, taking into account responses from extensive consultation, with the best interests of North Yorkshire and York at its core.

“Now that it is finalised, it sets out policies for minerals and waste developments that will guide decisions on planning applications until 31 December 2030, replacing existing policies.

“It is a great example of joint working, with the three authorities forming a strong partnership to develop the plan over a number of years. The result will protect the world class environment and landscape of our beautiful county and the health and wellbeing of our residents as well as the interests of our businesses.

“I thank all the officers involved for their hard work and dedication in producing this robust plan to guide growth and development of mineral and waste planning and protecting our residents, businesses and communities within York and North Yorkshire.”