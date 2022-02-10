TIPS on how to be a candidate in the upcoming local council elections will be available across North Yorkshire.

The vote on Thursday, 5 May, will elect 90 councillors who will represent 89 divisions across the county for the final year of the County Council and then the first four years of a new North Yorkshire Council that will be created on 1 April, 2023.

The new council will replace the current county, district and borough councils and will deliver all local services to residents. Newly elected councillors will shape what public services will look like ahead of North Yorkshire Council’s first day.

In July 2021, the Government announced that a new single council would be formed to deliver all services across North Yorkshire. A draft Structural Changes Order is now before Parliament and paves the way for elections on May 5.

Richard Flinton, chief executive and county returning officer, said: “The councillors elected on 5 May will make decisions on services that affect individuals, families and communities, so we want to make sure that anyone who wants to consider stepping forward as a candidate has all the information they need.”

Prospective candidates and their agents are invited to a countywide online live event on Thursday, 17 February, from 5pm to 6pm.

The virtual session on Microsoft Teams will cover the role of a councillor and community leader, what being a councillor in the county council from May 2022 and then the new unitary authority from April 2023 onwards will mean as well as the structure of the council and key aspects of the role. There will be an opportunity to ask questions.

Speakers will include Richard Flinton as the county returning officer with Janet Waggott and Barry Khan as two of the deputy returning officers. The speakers attending may change.

Each district within the county will also run local briefings for the division prospective candidates are interested in representing, covering the election process, timetable, nominations, appointment of agents and local arrangements.

Prospective candidates do not need to book a place at the countywide Teams live event on Thursday, 17 February. Get more information about this and the local briefings that will follow here plus where a recording of the countywide event will be published.

District and borough council events:

Craven district: Thursday, 17 March, 5:30pm to 6:30pm. This virtual event will be hosted on Teams, email electionsteam@cravendc.gov.uk to receive the link.

Hambleton district: Thursday, 3 March, 4pm. This virtual event will be hosted on Teams, email elecreg@hambleton.gov.uk to receive the link.

Harrogate borough: Wednesday, 9 March, 5:30pm. This virtual event will be hosted on Teams, email elect@harrogate.gov.uk to receive the link.

Richmondshire district: Monday, 28 February, 5pm to 6pm. This virtual event will be hosted on Teams, email er.elections@richmondshire.gov.uk or call 01748 901018 to receive the link.

Ryedale district: Thursday, 24 February, 5pm to 6pm. This virtual event will be hosted on Teams, email elections@ryedale.gov.uk or call 01653 600666 to receive the link.

Scarborough borough: Monday, 28 February, 1pm to 3pm. This virtual event will be hosted on Teams, email electors@scarborough.gov.uk or call 01723 232309 to receive the link.

Selby district: Wednesday, 2 March, 5pm to 6pm. This virtual event will be hosted on Teams, email democraticservices@selby.gov.uk or call 01757 292116 to receive the link

North Yorkshire residents who are eligible to vote are being encouraged to make sure that they are registered to vote. If you 18 or over, find out how to register here.

Richard Flinton added: “These elections are important for everyone in the county, so if you are eligible to vote, please make sure that you are registered, then you can be sure that your vote will count on 5 May.”