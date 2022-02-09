Amidst our pandemic response, there has been a core theme underlying all Government policies – levelling up.

While admittedly we may not have settled on an agreed definition, I think we all instinctively know what it means and believe it is needed.

As an MP, I am privileged to regularly visit schools and businesses, and talk to residents. My parliamentary colleagues do the same and we know that talent and energy are spread evenly across the nation, but unfortunately opportunities are not. This has been the case for many years, but it is now the mission of the Government to reverse this trend; not only because it is morally right, but because by having this imbalance, we are holding our country back.

With a new Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities formed, Secretary of State Michael Gove put meat on the bone of levelling up by publishing his White Paper last week, containing twelve national missions the Government hope to achieve by 2030.

These targets cut across all elements of society and together aim to ensure everyone, no matter where they live, can achieve their potential.

But what does this mean for York? While in many respects we are fortunate compared to a lot of other areas, levelling up will still deliver for our city as nationally we push for increasing pay, employment and productivity, as well as having hundreds of thousands more people complete high-quality skills training every year.

In York, progress towards these targets is already being made as we anticipate a devolution deal and a directly elected Mayor to be in place for York and North Yorkshire by 2024. This will unlock millions of pounds worth of funding, currently spent in Whitehall, meaning locally we have more influence to direct spending where it is most needed.

We also cannot discuss levelling up without once again highlighting the immense potential of the shovel-ready York Central site. We have a unique opportunity to reshape the economy of York by attracting diverse new businesses offering thousands of quality jobs, and I have spoken to Ministers about fast-tracking this development to deliver a tangible example of levelling up.

As we continue to recover from the pandemic, I am optimistic about York’s future if the right decisions are taken now.

However, before we can deliver on these ambitions, we first need to get the basics right, and given the looming danger of unprecedented energy bill rises driven by unusual global economic factors after the pandemic, I am glad to see the Chancellor announce a £350 per household support package. However, I expect him to stay ready to take further decisive action whenever and wherever it is required, and I am focusing closely on this.

The April £150 non-repayable council tax rebate for homes in council tax bands A-D will benefit 89 per cent of households in the York and Humber region, and 95 per cent of renters nationwide. Bill increases will also be cushioned by a further £200, repayable over five years from April 2023 at the equivalent of just £3.33 per month.

I am also reassured by the allocation of a further £144 million to help low-income households that do not pay council tax, and those in higher council tax bands who are nevertheless low income, like some older residents. I also welcome confirmation of the extension of the £150 Warm Homes Discount to 780,000 more vulnerable households, meaning three million now benefit from this government protection nationwide.

Given these measures address a concern that will be felt most acutely by lower income households, it is important to remember this new support builds on existing help, such as the pre-Christmas adjustment of the Universal Credit taper rate and work allowance to assist working families by well over £1,000, an area on which I have lobbied Ministers privately.

Fuel duty was also frozen again in October’s Budget to mitigate its rising price, and the National Living Wage is being increased by 6.6 per cent, lifting pay by £1,000-plus for some two million workers.

I will stay vigilant to make sure this package cushions the impact of this freak energy bill rise for York, and will act immediately if more help is needed.