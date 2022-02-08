THOUSANDS of graduates have been receiving their degrees in York this week.

More than 1,600 graduates have been celebrating their achievements at graduation ceremonies in York Minster all week from Monday to Friday.

The ceremonies will be presided over by chancellor and BBC news presenter Reeta Chakrabarti and the pro chancellor Dame Julia Unwin.

Vice Chancellor, Professor Karen Bryan, said: “These graduation ceremonies, in York Minster, are a fitting celebration for the Class of 2021. Our graduates have completed their degrees in challenging circumstances during the pandemic, showing first-hand their resilience and commitment to succeed.

"I am delighted to be able to join their family, friends and university tutors in congratulating them on their hard work and dedication.”

Alongside the presentation of degrees, York St John will be awarding a range of prizes to students for special achievements whilst at university.

A group of 12 students have qualified as the first ever counselling psychologists to graduate from York St John University.

They are among the 2,000 graduates being awarded their degree by the University’s Chancellor Reeta Chakrabarti at graduation ceremonies taking place this week at York Minster. The highly skilled trainees will be qualified to work in a wide range of health and social care services. Many have already secured positions across different NHS Trusts, supporting the provision of much needed mental health services in our region.

The UK’s Centre for Mental Health has predicted that up to 20 per cent of the population will need mental health support as we deal with the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic. They say it is crucial that we prepare for an increase in demand to protect people’s wellbeing.

Graduate Karla Headon, now a counselling psychologist in neurodevelopmental services for adults, said of her time on the course:

“The Psychology department at York St John has a knowledgeable, personable and supportive teaching team who I knew were fully invested in my development and success. Their links with various NHS and 3rd sector services meant that I secured a placement that suited my interests, and this led to me getting a permanent position at the end of my training.”

For Lucy Rymer, the course has led to a role in child and adolescent mental health services: “I thoroughly enjoyed my 3 years training to be a counselling psychologist at York St John.

"The course definitely challenged me, but it was also very supportive and rewarding.

"It prepared me well for my current role working as a counselling psychologist for the child and adolescent mental health (CAMHS) team in York.

"I was offered this role straight after completing my placement with the CAMHS team. The links York St John has with services both in and out of York made this transition from student to employee much easier.”