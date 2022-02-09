A FORMER apprentice at a college in North Yorkshire has landed a head chef role at a popular hotel chain - after "astounding" the manager.

Former hospitality and catering apprentice at Selby College, Luke Royle, has gone on to have a successful career in the industry, securing a job as head chef at the Mercure Hotel in Wetherby recently.

Following his Level 3 Chef De Partie Apprenticeship, Luke secured a full-time role as a chef de partie at Loftsome Bridge Hotel in Wressle, before moving on to Mercure.

Luke said: "As part of my apprenticeship, I learnt a lot about different working methods and how to work effectively with different roles and personalities within the hospitality and catering industry.

"I believe this knowledge, as well as my experience working in kitchens since I was 18-years-old, are a great asset to me in my role as head chef.

"I enjoy making complex dishes and putting together new menu ideas, so it’s great to be able to have the team, equipment and produce to bring these dishes to life."

As part of his role, Luke oversees the creation of the menu for the hotel and manages a team of six. Luke also deals with suppliers both locally and nationally to ensure good quality produce for the restaurant and is in charge of managing and ordering stock.

He studied A-Levels at Selby College before deciding he wanted to embark on a career in hospitality and catering, first starting at York Marina in 2015 before moving on to the Black Dogg Inn at Camblesforth in September 2017.

Luke then progressed onto a Level 3 Chef De Partie Apprenticeship at the college, where he carried out his practical assessments at the Black Dogg Inn.

Luke then moved to Loftsome Bridge Hotel, where he met the current partner of the business, Nigel Dibb. In October 2021, Nigel became the general manager of Interstate Hotel and Resorts, which resulted in him managing Mercure Hotel in Wetherby.

Nigel said: "I have been astounded by Luke’s passion and work ethic and that is why when I joined Interstate Hotel and Resorts last year and we needed a head chef to manage the kitchen and restaurant, I knew he would be the right guy for the job.

"We’ve got a long road ahead as the industry builds back after the pandemic, but I know with that by working together with Luke and the rest of the catering team, we can create a fantastic experience for our hotel guests."

Over the years, Nigel has worked closely with Selby College to secure a number of apprentices and work placement opportunities for his hospitality and catering operations. Many of Nigel’s employees have also been former students at the college.