AFTER the Queen's announcement that Camilla will become Queen Consort when Prince Charles is crowned, we look back on the times Camilla visited North Yorkshire.

The Duchess of Cornwall's last trip to North Yorkshire was to visit the wounded serviceman at RAF Leeming in Northallerton on May, 8, 2014, less than a week after the funeral of her brother, Mark Shand.

Her visit marked the opening on a new medical centre at the RAF site. Among the injured servicemen, she met Leading Aircraftsman Nathan Hart from one of the medical centre’s brand new beds.

She was given a demonstration by Corporal Paul Bentley-Crane of how their new medical equipment was used, and was greeted by children waving Union Jack flags as she toured the airfield.

Mr Shand, Camilla’s younger brother, conservationist and travel writer had died, aged 62, following an accident in New York. He was hosting a charity auction but slipped and hit his head on the pavement as he tried to re-enter the Rose Bar at the Gramercy Park Hotel through a revolving door.

The previous year, July 23, 2013, Camilla had visited the village of Bugthorpe along with her husband Prince Charles as part of his Yorkshire tour.

Their first grandson, Prince George, the son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, had just been born the day before and they did not yet know his name.

Jennifer Chester, who had attended their visit that day, said the Duchess told her: “We are all absolutely thrilled.”

The Royal couple also paid a visit to Bridlington that day where they sampled haddock and chips at Fish and Chips at 149.

Camilla first visited the county as a Royal just two months into her marriage to Prince Charles.

On June 14, 2005, she was part of the Royal Ascot, along with the Queen, to watch the horseracing at Knavesmire, which came after entertainment at Bishopthorpe Palace. Dr David Hope had just retired, and Dr John Sentamu had yet to be appointed as the new Archbishop of York.

In her statement to the nation at the weekend the Queen said: "When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."