ONE more death related to Covid-19 has been recorded at hospitals in the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
The latest data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths at the trust is now 786.
In the North East and Yorkshire region, a further 49 deaths have been recorded.
Across England, a further 258 deaths related to the virus have been recorded, taking the total for hospitals across the country to 106,622.
The dates of death range from November 27 2021 - February 8 2022.
The families of those who have sadly died have been informed.
