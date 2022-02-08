POLICE have issued some tips when setting up passwords to help keep accounts as safe and secure as possible and keep hackers out.
As part of 'Safer Internet Day', North Yorkshire Police have shared some top tips for passwords, including choosing three random words and sticking them together.
The force shard examples including 'dogcarsleep' and 'coffeeforkpizza' on their Facebook page.
A spokesperson for the force said: "You can choose words that are memorable, but avoid anything which might be easy to guess such as ‘onetwothree’ or something closely related to you personally like family members’ names or pets."
Another tip is to try and use different passwords across your accounts wherever possible. If you struggle to keep track of them all, a password manager can be really helpful – allowing you to securely store your passwords behind a master key or biometric log in.
"Creating secure passwords to keep your online accounts safe can be a complicated matter and, in fact, we’re often told that the more complicated passwords with letters, numbers and special characters are the most secure," the spokesperson added.
For further details and more tips on passwords, visit the National Cyber Security Centre website at: https://bit.ly/3sk5AAu
