"IT'S not every day you get a Hollywood A-lister in your shop!"

Staff at a York shoe shop had a brush with celebrity when Dame Emma Thompson dropped in at the weekend.

The Oscar winning actress dropped in to Moda in Pelle in Low Petergate and stayed long enough to have her photograph taken with shop assistant Daisy Ambler.

The store, which is managed by Mercedes Cragg, had two staff in at the time, Daisy and her colleague, Julie Baxter.

Julie said: "The shop was quite busy at the time and I didn't recognise her at first, but then when I heard her speak I realised who it was. She came in with a friend and had a browse and she bought two pairs of boots - one for her and one for her friend.

"The style she bought was the Bezzie and it's one of our best sellers.

"She left them with us and came back later to collect them.

"Daisy was absolutely buzzing.

Dame Emma, 62, has family connections to York as her husband, actor Greg Wise went to St Peter's School in the city.

She's starred in numerous films throughout her long career including Howards End, The Remains of the Day, Sense and Sensibility, Saving Mr Banks, Love Actually and Nanny McPhee.