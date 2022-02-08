A SHOW, featuring a young boy’s journey from childhood innocence to child soldier, is coming to a popular theatre in York next month.
The performance, called 'Far Gone' is coming to York Theatre Royal on March 3 and 4.
It portrays the story of a young boy’s journey through childhood to becoming a child soldier.
"Seen through the eyes of those that love him and those that betray him, Okumu’s experience strikes straight at the heart through this powerful one-man performance," a spokesperson said.
Written and performed by John Rwothomack, a Ugandan-born, London-trained and Sheffield bred-and-based actor and director, it explores complex issues of war, religion and power.
The play draws on the contrast between John's experiences as a child in Uganda and the experience of being a young black man in the UK, and how perceptions of ‘Africa’ effects his own narrative. It aims to address and widen the current representation on stage of Black British narrative, particularly for BAME audiences.
Tickets that can be purchased at '2 for 1' price are available for the show as part of the UK Theatre/National Lottery’s 'Love your Local Theatre Campaign'.
More information can be found on the York Theatre Royal website at: yorktheatreroyal.co.uk
