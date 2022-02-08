A JEWELLER from York has fulfilled a long-held dream by designing a Yorkshire Rose egg pendant exclusively for the luxury brand Fabergé.

Kay Bradley's solid gold Fabergé Essence Egg Pendant is inspired by her ties to York where she runs her boutique Bradley’s Jewellers in a grade II-listed former apothecary building in Low Petergate.

The creation features a hand-enamelled Yorkshire Rose with a yellow sapphire centre in homage to the region’s heritage.

Kay, a jeweller and designer who trained at the International Gemmological Institute in Antwerp, grew up with a love of Fabergé’s designs, and collected replica ornamental eggs as a young girl.

“I loved the sheer beauty of Fabergé eggs, with their opulent gold décor, exquisite colour palettes and intricate detail,” said Kay, whose family-owned business was established in 1970.

"I was captivated by their whimsical charm and intrigued by the treasures hidden within. Even as a child I knew that Fabergé eggs were breathtaking pieces of art.

“Never did I dream that one day I would be designing a bespoke Fabergé commission, that holds such symbolic meaning, for my very own store in York.”

Kay has designed the 18ct gold pendant in rose gold, white gold and yellow gold.

Each has a diamond-set bail, a yellow sapphire on the clasp and a delicate Yorkshire Rose hidden inside.

She said: “The Yorkshire Rose is such a powerful emblem to the region and its people. I’m so lucky to walk to work past the magnificent York Minster with its stunning, stained glass Rose Window, and I’m reminded daily of its symbolic significance and its simple beauty.

“I’m proud of my Yorkshire roots. I recently created my own Yorkshire Rose jewellery range of rings, earrings, neckwear and wristwear, so it felt right to incorporate this theme in my Fabergé egg.”

Fabergé eggs dates back to 1885, when Russian emperor Alexander III commissioned Fabergé to create a jewelled egg as an Easter gift for his wife, Empress Maria Feodorovna.

About 50 Imperial Easter Eggs were made for the royal family, of which 43 are still accounted for today - worth millions of pounds, in museums and private collections around the world.

Kay began talks with Fabergé before Christmas. Both attended the 2021 Professional Jeweller Awards, where Bradley’s was crowned fine jewellery retailer of the year, and Fabergé accepted the award for fine jewellery brand.

The luxury brand will be sold at Kay’s shop, with egg pendants and charms, as well as Fabergé’s signature Colours of Love collection of rings and earrings, made with ethically-sourced gemstones.

Kay will unveil her Yorkshire Rose Essence Egg Pendant at a ticket-only gala at Castle Howard where one prize draw winner will receive one of the pendants.

Some of the prize draw proceeds will be donated to the York Minster Fund for the conservation and restoration of the cathedral.