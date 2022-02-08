REPORTS are coming in of a crash on Sutton Bank.
There's been a crash on the A170 at Sutton Bank on the westbound carriageway close to the Sutton Bank National Park Centre.
Traffic is coping well, but drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible while emergency services are at the scene.
More to follow.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.