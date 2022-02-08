A GROUP of runners will be taking on a 48-hour challenge to raise much-needed funds for patient care at a local hospice.
Run Scarborough, a community running group, will be holding the fundraiser for Saint Catherine's between March 4 and 6.
Last year, the group did a 36-hour run for the hospice and raised £2,000, which has spurred them on to come back with an even bigger event for 2022.
Group leader, Paul Sutherns, said: “We were over the moon with how it went last time. It was our first charity event and we didn’t know how much we would raise. We’re hoping to match or even beat that amount this time and everyone is really looking forward to it.”
Run Scarborough started around 16 months ago and has grown quickly, with more than 550 members currently. All the slots for the 48-hour run have already been filled.
To support the event, visit: https://bit.ly/3GyCkew
