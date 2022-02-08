A SECOND soldier from a North Yorkshire garrison has died.
Two soldiers from Catterick are now known to have died over the weekend in separate incidents.
North Yorkshire Police said officers were called to the army base at 5am on Saturday after receiving reports of the “sudden death” of a 33-year-old man.
The force said his death was not being treated as suspicious and officers were assisting in preparing a report for the coroner. The death was reported by The Press at the weekend.
Now the army has said that a second soldier died in Manchester on Sunday.
No further details have been given regarding the incident and British Transport Police are investigating.
An Army spokesperson said: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm the death of two soldiers.
“Our thoughts are with the families and friends of both soldiers and we ask that their privacy is respected at this sad and difficult time.
“The deaths, which took place at Catterick Garrison and Manchester, are not connected.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.