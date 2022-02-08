A MULTI-MILLION pound programme of cycleways and walkways is set to be approved by councillors next week.

City of York Council has produced a detailed report on its latest Active Travel Programme which includes over £3.3 million of scheme to boost cycling and walking across the city.

Some 24 schemes form part of its Active Travel Programme and on Monday, a decision session by the Executive Member for Transport Cllr Andy D’Agorne will be determent which ones go forward and when.

The move follows the government announcing it will base its Active Travel England in York, a new body to oversee the implementation of walking and cycling schemes across the country.

The council’s Active Travel Programme forms part of its overall Transport Capital Programme.

Cllr Keith Aspden, Leader of City of York Council, says such investment “will help provide local residents with greater opportunity to travel sustainably and ultimately, contribute towards our efforts to build a cleaner, greener and more accessible city for all.”

Cllr Andy D’Agorne, Deputy Leader and Executive Member for Transport, says investing in cycling and walking is not only healthier, but will help reduce congestion for those who need to use a vehicle.

The schemes include:

*Navigation Road Cycle Safety Improvements- Providing a One Way Plus on Navigation Road to reduce traffic is now complete. This project links with road safety improvements at junctions with Foss Island Road to complete the recent changes made to the area.

*A1237 section over the River Ouse- Provision of segregated cycle route on A1237 between Great North Way and A19 to enhance safety alongside the outer ring road.

*Tadcaster Road- Providing on road and off-road cycle routes from Sim Balk Lane to the Mount to link in with a major Highway Maintenance Scheme, with work starting in early 2022.

*A19 cycling improvements- Better cycling facilities from A19 Rawcliffe Park and Ride to Rawcliffe lane; also from A19 Clifton Green to Rawcliffe lane; and A19 Bootham Bar-Clifton Green cycle route.

*Wheldrake Heslington cycle path- Providing an off-road cycle route between Wheldrake and Heslington.

*City Centre North-South cycle route- Improved signage along High Petergate, Minster Yard, Deangate, Goodramgate, Aldwark, Hungate, Navigation Road and Walmgate.

*St George’s Field Cross- Signalised Toucan Crossing of Tower Street near St Georges Field Car Park entrance to link with the proposed new Castle Gateway walking and cycling bridge over the Foss.

*Acomb Road- Providing cycle lanes on Acomb Road/ York Road.

*People Streets- Measures to improve safety for cyclists/pedestrians on Ostman Rd near Carr Junior/Infant schools.

*City Centre bridges- Campaigns for improving behaviours on bridges (inc. awareness of avoiding close passing cyclists)

Other schemes are also proposed, subject to successful bids for funding from central government.

The council says it will consult on all schemes which impact on residents/ businesses prior to starting on them.