EMERGENCY services were called in after two vehicles were involved in a crash.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at about 6.07am after reports of a crash on the B6265 at Studley Roger near Ripon.
A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from Ripon and Boroughbridge responded to reports of a two vehicle road traffic collision.
"All casualties were out upon our arrival.
"One casualty was taken to hospital for precautionary checks and the other driver was uninjured.
"Crews carried out scene safety before leaving."
